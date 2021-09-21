Indianapolis Colts' Carson Wentz dealing with two sprained ankles

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, shown Nov. 17, 2019, has 498 passing yards with three touchdowns and an interception through two games this season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is in danger of missing his team's key Week 3 divisional game against the Tennessee Titans because of two sprained ankles.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Wentz suffered the ankle injuries during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz's most severe sprain occurred on his right ankle when he attempted to scramble and was taken down by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald late in the fourth quarter.

Wentz didn't return to the game after limping to the Colts' sideline. According to Reich, the quarterback sprained his left ankle earlier in the matchup.

"I know Carson has a high threshold for pain," Reich told reporters. "When you have a guy who is a pocket passer, it affects his game less than a guy who is a mobile quarterback. That's not rocket science.

"My history with Carson is that he's a pretty fast healer and he's tough. If there's any chance he can play with these ankle sprains, he'll play. It's an incredibly big game."

Wentz has completed 45 of his 69 pass attempts for 498 yards with three touchdowns and an interception through two games this season. In those first two games, he has been sacked six times and hit an additional 21 times.

Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason is expected to start against the Titans if Wentz is inactive for the AFC South showdown.

"If Jacob has to play, Jacob will be ready," Reich said. "The situation he got thrown into [late in Sunday's game against the Rams] was as tough as it gets. I can tell you that from experience. He'll be ready if he has to be."

The Colts (0-2) haven't started a season 0-3 since 2011.