This is a literary town, and not just for adults. NYC is home to not only many amazing children’s book authors and illustrators, but also spirited independent bookstores that sell — and support — their work. Read on to see some of the new fall releases for kids from local writers and illustrators we’re excited about. And don’t forget!: The Brooklyn Book Festival returns as a hybrid event with in-person and online programming from September 26 to October 4. Children’s Day is October 2, and is packed with events at which kids can meet authors and artists for kids of all ages—even some of the people below!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO