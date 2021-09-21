CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Sodom and Gomorrah? Evidence That a Cosmic Impact Destroyed a Biblical City in the Jordan Valley

scitechdaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Middle Bronze Age (about 3,600 years ago or roughly 1650 BCE), the city of Tall el-Hammam was ascendant. Located on high ground in the southern Jordan Valley, northeast of the Dead Sea, the settlement in its time had become the largest continuously occupied Bronze Age city in the southern Levant, having hosted early civilization for a few thousand years. At that time, it was 10 times larger than Jerusalem and 5 times larger than Jericho.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 273

Rolando Cantu
9d ago

In the same manner, Sodʹom and Go·morʹrah and the cities around them also gave themselves over to gross sexual immorality* and pursued unnatural fleshly desires;+ they are placed before us as a warning example by undergoing the judicial punishment of everlasting fire.+

Reply(26)
21
Daniel Vasquez
10d ago

Nope God gave them a chance and they failed to obey .

Reply(103)
25
Timothy McCaskey
10d ago

Could Sodom and Gomorrah have been destroyed by extraterrestrials? Ancient Astronaut Theorists say yes.

Reply(5)
4
Related
LiveScience

Ceramic jars full of emeralds found in temple tied to El Dorado, a mythical city of gold

Archaeologists in Colombia have found eight ceramic jars, with metallic figurines and emeralds inside, within a temple and its adjacent graves. The ancient Muisca (also called the Chibcha) crafted the jars called "ofrendatarios" about 600 years ago. The Muisca, a people whose civilization flourished in the region at the time, were famous for their metal-crafting skills, and their work may have inspired the legend of El Dorado — a legendary city made of gold.
SCIENCE
Neowin

While not Jurassic Park, woolly mammoths could certainly be walking the Earth real soon

Most people who love the Jurassic Park movie franchise and are generally fans of dinosaurs, among other prehistoric animals, wish what was shown in the movie could be possible in real life too. While not dinosaur species like the T-Rex or so, a scientist, however, is trying to develop genetically engineered woolly mammoths, which are ancestors of modern-day elephants and thrived during the Ice Age.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Mooney
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
stljewishlight.org

Like America, Genesis has two creation stories — and Simchat Torah renews our ability to tell them both

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Everyone has at least a few creation stories: how they were born, how they came to the career they chose, how they met their loved one. This week Jews around the world will return to our creation story, the one found in the first chapters of the Torah that are read on Simchat Torah (beginning Tuesday evening, Sept. 28) and again on the following Shabbat (Oct. 2). Each time we engage with these stories we uncover more of the mystery and discover a bit more of the truth. The story of Bereshit — Genesis — reminds us that reexamining beginnings can help us find a deeper understanding of why and how we have arrived at this moment, and how we can use these insights to continue to uncover and understand other creation stories in our lives.
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered How The City That Inspired The Biblical Sodom Was Destroyed

Some 3,600 years ago, the city of Tall el-Hammam in present-day Jordan was suddenly obliterated in a great blaze caused by a meteoric explosion known as a "cosmic airburst." In 1650 B.C., the citizens of Tall el-Hammam in present-day Jordan witnessed a meteor light up the skies like nothing they’d ever seen before. The impact was 1,000 times stronger than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima and caused temperatures of 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit. The city was flattened instantly and no one survived.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Valley#Earth Science#Earthquake#Uc Santa Barbara#Chalcolithic#Copper Age#Tall El Hammam#Nature Scientific Reports
Smithonian

To Understand Neanderthal Night-Hunting Methods, Scientists Caught Thousands of Birds With Their Bare Hands in Spanish Caves

Since the first Neanderthal (Homo neanderthalensis) fossils were discovered in the 1800s, scientists have done extensive studies on how these hominids lived. Researchers previously thought the early hominin only slept at night and hunted during the day. However, new findings suggest that Neanderthals worked together to hunt birds at night. They even used tools—like fire torches and nets—to forage for choughs, a cave-dwelling bird belonging to the corvid family, reports Maddie Bender for Vice.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Jews redeem firstborn son in ancient ceremony

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel (AP) — Shortly after sundown, Yaakov Tabersky presented his firstborn son on a silver platter to a Jewish priest in a ceremony harking back to the biblical exodus from Egypt. The ceremony, known as “pidyon ha-ben,” or redemption of the firstborn, was held in an ultra-Orthodox community...
RELIGION
Smithonian

Entrance Gate to Greek Temple of Zeus Unearthed in Turkey

In the early 1890s, German archaeologist Karl Humann unearthed remnants of a 2,300-year-old Temple of Zeus in the ancient Greek city of Magnesia, located in what is now the Aydın province of Turkey. The dig site was then reburied and all but forgotten until Görkem Kökdemir, an archaeologist at Ankara University, began excavations there some 20 years ago.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Uncovered a Long Hidden Chamber in the Famous Gibraltar Cave

After nearly ten years of digging, an endeavor to locate hidden tunnels and chambers inside the Gorham's Cave Complex in Gibraltar has paid greatly. Neanderthals and modern people coexisted in Gorham's Cave Complex for millennia, leaving behind fossils, tools, traces of campfires, butchered animal bones, and even scratched patterns. In 2016, the cave complex was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its "exceptional testament to the habitation, cultural practices, and material culture of Neanderthal and Early Modern Human communities over a period of more than 120,000 years."
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

3,500-year-old Paving Stone Unravels Ancient Lives of the Bronze Age Hittites

Described as the 'ancestor' of Mediterranean mosaics, an assembly of over 3,000 stones was discovered in the remains of a 15th century BC Hittite temple, 700 years before the oldest known mosaics of ancient Greece. The 3,500-year-old paving stones, in natural shades of beige, red and black, are arranged in...
SCIENCE
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.5:5-6; quote by Voltaire

And now go to; I will tell you what I will do to my vineyard: I will take away the hedge thereof, and it shall be eaten up; and break down the wall thereof, and it shall be trodden down:. And I will lay it waste: it shall not be...
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy