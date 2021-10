WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team hosted the 2019 SSC Champions, Lynn in its first home conference game of 2021. Coming off a tough, five-set defeat against Nova Southeastern less than 24 hours ago, the Sailfish had a quick turnaround against a Fighting Knights team that had not played since Tuesday. The rest turned out to be an advantage for Lynn (4-5, 1-1) who won the match at Rubin Arena, 3-0. Jazz Schmidt led PBA (4-6, 0-2 SSC) with nine kills along with a team-high 18 assists and a pair of digs. Amber Rowoldt was right behind her with eight kills of her own with six digs. Mary Morgan Formby totaled seven kills with two block assists. Ally Smith totaled 14 digs while Alyssa Avitia finished with 13 assists and eight digs. Anna Gregerson put up a team-high four block assists and a solo block.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO