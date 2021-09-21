Virtual Mental Health Fair features panel discussions Oct. 2

Untreated Mental Health Conditions Create ‘Ripple Effect’. Public invited to free Virtual Mental Health Fair October 2. (Melbourne, FL) September 20, 2021 — Untreated and undertreated mental health conditions are chipping away at the psychological well being and quality of life for too many Americans. The pandemic, unemployment and political divisiveness are only some of the unprecedented number of stressors affecting the mental health of millions. On Saturday, October 2 from 1:00 PM through 4:00 PM, the Mental Health Task Force of Suntree United Methodist Church will again conduct a Virtual Mental Health Fair via Zoom. This year’s theme, The Ripple Effect, is a reference to the unintended consequences of a system that fails to adequately address issues of mental health. The first session of the online program will cover “Suicide Awareness and Prevention” with a panel of mental health professionals. Experts from the field of criminal justice and law enforcement will comprise the panel for the second session of the afternoon, entitled, “Preventing the Criminalization of Mental Health Conditions.” Both sessions will begin with clips from award-winning mental health videos. The public is invited to attend one or both of the free sessions of the Virtual Mental Health Fair. For a Zoom link, email deanad@suntreeumc.org, call (321) 242- 2585 or visit SuntreeUMC.org/mentalhealth/.