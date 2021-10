Elise Chang has come up with a sweet way to bring cheer to her friends and neighbors. Chang told Good Morning America she loves giving gifts, and at the start of the pandemic, the Maryland teenager would bake cookies and drop them off at her friends' houses along with a present, usually a stuffed animal. They would tell Chang how much they loved her baked goods, and many would also send photos showing them with the stuffed animal. "That's why I wanted to continue doing it, because of those small but really meaningful reactions," Chang said.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO