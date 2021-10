A 15-year-old Alabama girl was being reunited with her family Thursday evening after she was found following an Amber Alert issued earlier in the day. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about 2:15 p.m. issued the alert for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin, saying they believed she was in extreme danger. Adrianna was found by lawmen roughly an hour later.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO