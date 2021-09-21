CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus Police investigate alleged sexual assault

By Crawford County Now Staff
crawfordcountynow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCYRUS—Today, officers of the Bucyrus Police Department responded to Kroger (210 E. Mary St., Bucyrus) regarding a female standing in front of the store yelling for help. Officers met with an adult female who alleged she’d been sexually assaulted by an adult male she knew. Officers assisted the female with medical attention, and immediately began an investigation of the incident. The investigation has been turned over to Bucyrus detectives who are diligently working on the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detectives Tracy Keegan or Jamie Carver at (419-562-1006.)

crawfordcountynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. ”CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucyrus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Bucyrus, OH
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucyrus Police#Kroger

Comments / 0

Community Policy