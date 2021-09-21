Bucyrus Police investigate alleged sexual assault
BUCYRUS—Today, officers of the Bucyrus Police Department responded to Kroger (210 E. Mary St., Bucyrus) regarding a female standing in front of the store yelling for help. Officers met with an adult female who alleged she’d been sexually assaulted by an adult male she knew. Officers assisted the female with medical attention, and immediately began an investigation of the incident. The investigation has been turned over to Bucyrus detectives who are diligently working on the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detectives Tracy Keegan or Jamie Carver at (419-562-1006.)crawfordcountynow.com
