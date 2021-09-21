Enthusiasm brews for sixth annual Columbus Coffee Festival
Come one and come all: It’s a caffeine lover’s paradise in Ohio Village this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the sixth annual Columbus Coffee Festival will allow attendees to enjoy coffee samples from a wide range of roasters and coffee shops. The event will be produced by Columbus Underground, an online news publication that provides readers across Columbus and Central Ohio with news on a diverse array of topics.www.thelantern.com
Comments / 0