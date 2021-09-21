The indie theater that persevered

On the left hand side of the main lobby in the Broadway Metro, an old movie projector sits next to a concessions stand with taps for alcoholic drinks — and, during pre-COVID times, a kitchen where quality meals are prepared for film watchers. Down the hall and to the left is the older part of the theater, where retro movie posters line the walls of a small, intimate space. The red carpeted floors create a cozy feeling that only grows when you enter a theater about a quarter of the size of what you get at a Regal.