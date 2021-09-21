Tom Brady Says He'd 'Love to Request' Having NFL Contract Be Paid in Cryptocurrency
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady could join the ranks of NFL players who have received a portion of their salary in cryptocurrency. "I think a few players have requested that," he said to on his Let's Go! podcast (via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times). "I'd love to request that, to get paid in some crypto and to get paid in some bitcoin or Etherium or Solana tokens. It's an amazing thing that's happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital."www.chatsports.com
