NFL

Tom Brady Says He'd 'Love to Request' Having NFL Contract Be Paid in Cryptocurrency

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady could join the ranks of NFL players who have received a portion of their salary in cryptocurrency. "I think a few players have requested that," he said to on his Let's Go! podcast (via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times). "I'd love to request that, to get paid in some crypto and to get paid in some bitcoin or Etherium or Solana tokens. It's an amazing thing that's happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital."

Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
#Cryptocurrency#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Says He Could Play In The NFL Until He Was 50

Tom Brady was throwing touchdown passes in the NFL when I was starting to take my first steps. In fact, the majority of the rookies in the NFL this season were newborns…. And at the steep age (for NFL standards) of 44, he’s still throwing for 350 yards against the best of the best.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Dad Reveals The 1 Patriots Thing He Kept

Next weekend, Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. Brady’s homecoming will be a huge storyline in Week 4, there’s no doubt about it. In fact, Tom Brady Sr., is already being asked about his son’s former team.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bitcoin
NFL
Crypto
Podcast
Football
Sports
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Says He Knows ‘Exactly’ What The Patriots Are Going To Try To Do To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady says he doesn’t expect a homecoming Sunday night when he faces the New England Patriots for the first time in his historic career, but he knows “exactly what they’re going to attempt to do to us.” “I know that locker room, I know that home locker room, I know that home tunnel, I know which way the wind blows, I know everything about that [place],” Brady told Jim Gray on their podcast Monday night. “I know the way it smells. I know what a night game’s like, I know what the fans are going to sound like....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the reported reasons for Tom Brady's departure from the Patriots

There’s been speculation on Tom Brady’s reasons for leaving the New England Patriots — and, most of it trickles down to Bill Belichick. According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham’s new book “It’s Better To Be Feared,” there’s some truth to that. Wickersham originally exposed the power struggles in his bombshell column, and those issues came to fruition in Brady’s final years as a Patriot.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Says He Never Wanted Tom Brady To Leave Patriots: ‘We Weren’t As Good An Option As Tampa’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Week 4 has officially arrived for the Patriots, Buccaneers, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. It’s going to be busy. It began in earnest on Monday morning, when Belichick gave his weekly interview to WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. After talking about Sunday’s loss to the Saints, the conversation naturally veered toward Brady. Notably, Belichick was told that many times over the years, the head coach said there’s no quarterback he’d rather have than Tom Brady. Belichick was asked when that changed. “It never changed,” Belichick said. Belichick was then asked a follow up question, asking if he was...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tom Brady Says NFL Is 'Softer' Now, Slams League's Penalty Calls

Tom Brady is so upset with all the ticky-tack fouls in the NFL these days ... he's officially dubbing the league as "softer" now. The quarterback explained his stance on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray this week ... saying the way penalties are being called has changed the game completely, particularly for quarterbacks.
NFL
cryptocoingossip.com

NFL Legend Tom Brady Looking to Get Paid in Crypto

In a recent interview, Tom Brady expressed his desire to receive some of his salary in crypto. Tom Brady has been having a phenomenal 2021-22 season on and off the field. The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been in the news recently for his support of cryptocurrencies and related projects. Now, TB12 has announced that he wishes to get paid in cryptocurrency.
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Announces He's Launching 'BRADY' Apparel Brand

Tom Brady is adding to his off-field endeavors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced the launch of his very own apparel line, Brady Brand. While there is no announced release date yet, the Brady Brand website has a sign-up link to receive updates. The brand also has social media profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
NFL

