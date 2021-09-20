Hunter Osborne collecting loads of scholarship offers

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Junior defensive end Hunter Osborne has seen his recruiting stock skyrocket in recent weeks, garnering football scholarship offers from a plethora of major FBS schools.

This is a continuation from a sophomore season that saw Osborne record 34 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Prior to the 2021 season, he had o ffers from Texas A&M, Indiana, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Marshall and UNLV. Now he’s one of the hottest recruits in the nation.

Osborne can now add to his list of scholarship offers. Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois, Memphis, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi Sate, Morgan State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Samford, and Kentucky and others have all made offers for the 6-4, 250-pounder.

“It’s truly a blessing, I know how hard I work, I know how much work I put into being the player that I strive to be,” Osborne told the website ON3 . “I want to keep on working and continue to get better.”

Osborne has been flooded with at least 20 offers, but told said he’s not in a rush to make his college decision.

“I’m taking my time with it, and I have no set date on when I want to make a decision,” Osborne said. “I’m still just going with the flow. I hope to receive more schools that I’m in contact with because I’m playing ball at this point… I’ve told myself that I want to have a great relationship with the coaches. I want to see if the school can develop me into being the best player that I can be as well academically. That’s a priority for me and my family. If any school can offer those three things, I would definitely keep them in consideration.”

Osborne and the Huskies play Huffman on Friday, September 24, 2021.