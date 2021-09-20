CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Hunter Osborne collecting loads of scholarship offers

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
 10 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Junior defensive end Hunter Osborne has seen his recruiting stock skyrocket in recent weeks, garnering football scholarship offers from a plethora of major FBS schools.

Hunter Osborne

This is a continuation from a sophomore season that saw Osborne record 34 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Prior to the 2021 season, he had o ffers from Texas A&M, Indiana, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Marshall and UNLV. Now he’s one of the hottest recruits in the nation.

Osborne can now add to his list of scholarship offers. Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois, Memphis, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi Sate, Morgan State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Samford, and Kentucky and others have all made offers for the 6-4, 250-pounder.

“It’s truly a blessing, I know how hard I work, I know how much work I put into being the player that I strive to be,” Osborne told the website ON3 . “I want to keep on working and continue to get better.”

Osborne has been flooded with at least 20 offers, but told said he’s not in a rush to make his college decision.

“I’m taking my time with it, and I have no set date on when I want to make a decision,” Osborne said. “I’m still just going with the flow. I hope to receive more schools that I’m in contact with because I’m playing ball at this point… I’ve told myself that I want to have a great relationship with the coaches. I want to see if the school can develop me into being the best player that I can be as well academically. That’s a priority for me and my family. If any school can offer those three things, I would definitely keep them in consideration.”

Osborne and the Huskies play Huffman on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The Trussville Tribune

Shots fired during high school football game

By Carol Robinson BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire outside a high school football stadium shuts outside down homecoming game during overtime on Friday, September 24, around 9:30 p.m. Fairfield High Preparatory School was hosting their homecoming game against Jackson Olin High School when shots rang out. Both teams were rushed to their designated field houses, but after […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
