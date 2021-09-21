Carolyn Meier, Cornell Assistant Coach, Hired as Assistant at TCU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame hockey head coach Jeff Jackson has announced the addition of Jordy Murray as the team’s volunteer assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. “We’re excited to add Jordy to our staff as our new volunteer assistant coach,” head coach Jeff Jackson said. “Jordy has been one of the top development coaches in the state of Minnesota over the last several years. Many of our NHL alumni have unitized Jordy’s services in the off season and they have spoken very highly of his ability as a development coach.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO