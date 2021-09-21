CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolyn Meier, Cornell Assistant Coach, Hired as Assistant at TCU

By Emma Edmund
swimswam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Meier will be heading to TCU as an assistant coach, departing her assistant coach role at Cornell University, according to a CSCAA update. Meier has served Cornell’s women’s swimming and diving team since 2018. There, she worked as part of a coaching team that led Cornell swimmers to seven school records, including five individual records, and 50 all-time top-10 marks. While the Ivy League canceled its 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19, the Cornell women finished eighth out of eight teams at the 2020 championships.

swimswam.com

CCSA Announces Executive Directors for Beach Volleyball and Swimming & Diving

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) announced Wednesday that Kelcey Roegiers has been named the Executive Director of Beach Volleyball while Porscha Tidwell will assume the same role for the sports of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. Roegiers is the Senior Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator...
ATLANTA, GA
swimswam.com

FGCU’s Wiktoria Czarnecka Named CCSA Swimmer of the Week

Charlotte, N.C. – After a stellar day at the UNF Invitational, senior Wiktoria Czarnecka (Lublin, Poland/Liceum NR 10 W Lublinie) has been named the CCSA Swimmer of the Week. It is the first time in her Eagle career that she has been presented with this honor. In Saturday’s season opener,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
phillylacrosse.com

Lehigh coach Cassese announces Fossner and DiMaria as assistants

Lehigh head men’s lacrosse coach Kevin Cassese announced on Friday the additions of Noah Fossner and David DiMaria to the coaching staff. Fossner joins as an assistant coach while DiMaria, a 2013 Lehigh Lacrosse graduate, will serve as director of operations. Fossner will serve as Lehigh’s goalie coach and assistant...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
und.com

Jordy Murray Named Volunteer Assistant Coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame hockey head coach Jeff Jackson has announced the addition of Jordy Murray as the team’s volunteer assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. “We’re excited to add Jordy to our staff as our new volunteer assistant coach,” head coach Jeff Jackson said. “Jordy has been one of the top development coaches in the state of Minnesota over the last several years. Many of our NHL alumni have unitized Jordy’s services in the off season and they have spoken very highly of his ability as a development coach.
NOTRE DAME, IN
