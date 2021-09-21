Carolyn Meier, Cornell Assistant Coach, Hired as Assistant at TCU
Carolyn Meier will be heading to TCU as an assistant coach, departing her assistant coach role at Cornell University, according to a CSCAA update. Meier has served Cornell’s women’s swimming and diving team since 2018. There, she worked as part of a coaching team that led Cornell swimmers to seven school records, including five individual records, and 50 all-time top-10 marks. While the Ivy League canceled its 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19, the Cornell women finished eighth out of eight teams at the 2020 championships.swimswam.com
