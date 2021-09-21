CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle's Sarah Dash Dies at 76

By Gail Mitchell
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Dash, a co-founder of pioneering R&B/rock group Labelle of “Lady Marmalade” fame, died Monday (Sept. 20). She was 76. “We were just onstage together on Saturday [Sept. 18] and it was such a powerful and special moment,” group namesake Patti LaBelle said in a statement sent to Billboard; see part of that performance in the Instagram video below. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That's who Sarah was ... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time. I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!”

Comments / 41

“Who’s your Daddy??”
10d ago

Wow God is calling all his people home. Rest In Peace until you join that heavenly Choir and be in the presence of God to sing for him and his son Jesus Christ... 🙏🏽

Reply(1)
30
Gigi Du Hermoine
9d ago

That's so sad... May her family know that she brought joy into the 🌎.. Losing a loved one is never easy.. Especially harder when that person was well remembered in the public. Another angel ..who has gotten her wings.. 👼

Reply
13
Mary Drumwright
9d ago

I just saw this Diva Sunday night in Greensboro NC with Pattie LaBelle, it was an awesome show,RIP Sarah, I will always remember you.My sincere condolences to your family and friends 😘🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Black Enterprise

Legendary Labelle Singer Sarah Dash Dies; Patti Labelle Reacts To Death Of ‘Loyal Friend’

Sarah Dash, who was part of the legendary singing group Labelle, has died at 76-years-old. According to NJ.com, Dash passed away on Sept. 20. Mayor Reed Gusciora of Trenton, NJ, where she was originally from, said in a statement, “Today I grieve with the city of Trenton and a worldwide community of fans. Our resident legend and Trenton’s very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away. My heart goes out to her family and friends.”
