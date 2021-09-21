Vintra Secures $9.125 M Round of Funding, Fueling Continued Growth for AI-Powered Video Analytics Platform
Round Led by Morpheus Ventures Will be Used to Expand Industry-leading Technology, Team and Go-to-Market Efforts. Vintra, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions, today announced a $9.125 M round of new funding, led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from Lavrock Ventures and existing investors Vertex Ventures US and Bonfire Ventures.www.stamfordadvocate.com
