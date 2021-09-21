Hal McCoy appointed to Land Bank Authority

The Land Bank Authority acquires and demolishes tax-delinquent, inner-city properties with a goal to convert lots into useful properties for new housing, economic development and recreational spaces.

Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Hopkinsville businessman Hal McCoy to the Hopkinsville and Christian County Land Bank Authority, according to a Sept. 10 news release.

McCoy is a commercial property owner and in recent years has invested in and restored downtown properties, including his family’s new residence in the former JC Penney building at Eighth and Main streets. He also restored the former Young Hardware building that now houses The Mixer restaurant.

The Land Bank Authority — created under Kentucky statute in 2007 and managed locally through Community and Development Services — acquires and demolishes tax-delinquent, inner-city properties with a goal to convert lots into useful properties for new housing, economic development and recreational spaces.

McCoy is replacing Wynn Radford, who resigned more than a year ago from the panel. His term runs through Aug. 31, 2025.

