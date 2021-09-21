CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Sun, IA

Hoyt C. Griffin

By Theresa Rose
 10 days ago

Hoyt C. Griffin, Jr. 81, of Morning Sun passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Wapello Specialty Care. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Solid Rock Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the church. Following the funeral service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Morning Sun at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021. A memorial has been established in Hoyt’s name. Condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Morning Sun are caring for Hoyt’s arrangements.

