Random observations from the Michigan Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island:. ►Just two potential presidential candidates are at the conference, which in the past has been a major platform for GOP White House hopefuls. Neither are ready to commit. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says her focus is on her own reelection in 2022. And Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is waiting to see what former President Donald Trump does. "If Trump is in the race, he clears the field," Cruz told us. "I had dinner with him recently and he asked me about my future plans. I said, 'Mr. President, that depends on your future plans.'"

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO