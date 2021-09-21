CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB to require vaccinations for players to participate in Arizona Fall League

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDDnD_0c2Z24RZ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball is requiring players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in the Arizona Fall League, reports Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. It marks the first instance of an MLB vaccination mandate directly affecting players.

Last week, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported that MLB was mandating vaccinations among non-playing team personnel in order for those individuals to be granted access to the field during postseason play. That requirement did not apply to players, as any sort of vaccine mandate for MLB players would need to be agreed upon with the Players Association. MLB can and has attempted to encourage vaccinations among big leaguers by loosening health and safety protocols for teams that fully vaccinate 85% of Tier 1 personnel.

The Arizona Fall League is an annual prospect showcase that takes place after the conclusion of the standard minor league season. It is operated by MLB. Teams send a contingent of players at various minor league levels to the AFL in order to log extra playing time. The caliber of player assigned to the league is also highly variable, but it’s not uncommon to see at least a few of the league’s most promising prospects participate.

It’s possible a few players on MLB 40-man rosters will be tabbed for Fall League action. Those players are members of the MLBPA, but Piecoro notes that the Fall League is generally treated as a minor league, making a MLB vaccination mandate for players permissible. That naturally raises the question whether MLB could consider a vaccination mandate for all affiliated minor leagues next season even if the MLBPA doesn’t agree to a mandate at the big league level. There’s no indication that’s presently the league’s intent, but one executive opined to Piecoro the Fall League vaccine mandate might wind up being a precursor to similar measures for minor leaguers during next year’s Spring Training.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Braves’ Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger his 38th homer of the season. Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It...
MLB
seehafernews.com

MLB Wild Card Races Tighten in Both Leagues

With the end of the MLB regular season just over 2 weeks away, the race for the wild cards spots is heating up in both the National League and in the American League. Starting with the National League, San Francisco and the Dodgers have both secured a spot in the playoffs, but only one game separates the two in the West. The other will get the first wild card spot, while four teams are battling for the second.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for NBA players ahead of 2021-22 season

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2021-22 NBA season was if the league would require players to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and we got our answer. The league will not require vaccinations for players, league spokesperson Mike Bass told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The National Basketball Players Association has refused to budge from its stance against mandatory shots for players.
NBA
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: MLB To Require Vaccination for Postseason Access

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, MLB said that all managers, coaches, and staff must receive an mRNA vaccine by October 4, 2021 and have a second dose vaccination appointment scheduled in order to participate in the MLB postseason. According to Heyman, there is still one MLB manager (unnamed) on a team in contention who remains unvaccinated and must make a decision soon.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
chatsports.com

Report: MLB to require all non-playing personnel be vaccinated for COVID-19 for playoffs

Major League Baseball will require that all non-playing personnel be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access the field or any other restricted area in the playoffs, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday night. MLB will require non-playing personnel (managers, coaches, athletic trainers, etc.) to be vaccinated for COVID-19...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB to require COVID vaccinations for non-player team personnel to gain field access in postseason

Major League Baseball will require non-player team personnel, including managers and coaching staff members, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to gain access to the field and other restricted areas this postseason, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Currently, unvaccinated staff members must receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine by October 4 — with an appointment for their second dose scheduled — in order to have field access, per Rosenthal.
MLB
yourvalley.net

Arizona Fall League announces schedule, teams’ MLB affiliates

Major League Baseball announced the Arizona Fall League’s 2021 schedule Wednesday as well as which five MLB teams will send prospects to each AFL team. The league returns for its 29th season of operation after canceling the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team’s 30-game regular season is...
MLB
MLB

How MLB vet found a home in Atlantic League

In the summertime, Central Islip, Long Island becomes home to the Atlantic League Long Island Ducks. Here, about 42 miles from New York City and 25 from New York's Great South Bay, you'll see recent college graduates testing out their pro skills in independent baseball. You'll watch a few 30-something-year-olds who've played a year or three in the Majors, fighting for another pro ball contract. You'll find a seasoned manager, who also played for the 1986 World Series-winning Mets.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#Minor League#Major League Baseball#The Arizona Fall League#Athletic#The Players Association#Afl#Mlbpa#Piecoro The Fall League#Spring Training
SignalsAZ

Surprise Saguaros’ Arizona Fall League Schedule at Surprise Stadium

The month of October truly is for baseball, and with the start of the Arizona Fall League, the City of Surprise sets the stage for baseball’s future breakout stars. The Surprise Saguaros, one of six teams who compete in the Arizona Fall League, will begin their season Tuesday, October 14 at Surprise Stadium. The roster for the Surprise Saguaros will include the top prospects from the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chaim Bloom, Arizona Fall League, Eduardo Rodriguez

Chaim Bloom got his first taste of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry in 2004, while interning for MLB. That’s quite the year to be introduced. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic) Is baseball better when the Yankees make it rain in the offseason? John Tomase makes the argument for yes, yes it is. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
MLB
WTOP

Possible MLB playoff scenarios that could require tiebreakers

What are the MLB 2021 postseason tiebreakers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s officially the home stretch of the 2021 MLB season. The final week of regular season play is here, teams are fighting to guarantee their spots in the postseason and fans are on the edge of their seats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy