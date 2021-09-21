CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCam1_0c2Z1onp00

In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.

The changes, to take effect in November, will allow families and others who have been separated by the travel restrictions for 18 months to plan for long-awaited reunifications and allow foreigners with work permits to get back to their jobs in the U.S.

Airlines, business groups and travelers cheered — though also calling the step long overdue.

“It’s a happy day. Big Apple, here I come!” said French entrepreneur Stephane Le Breton, 45, finally able to book a trip to New York City that had been put on hold over the virus restrictions.

The new policy will replace a patchwork of travel bans first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by President Joe Biden that restrict travel by non-citizens who have in the prior 14 days been in the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India, Iran, Republic of Ireland, Brazil or South Africa.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announced the new policies, which still will require all foreign travelers flying to the U.S. to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before returning to the U.S., as well as after they arrive home.

The tougher rules for unvaccinated Americans come as the White House has moved to impose sweeping vaccination-or-testing requirements affecting as many as 100 million people in an effort to encourage holdouts to get shots.

Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zients said.

There will be no immediate change to U.S. land border policies, which restrict much cross-border travel with Mexico and Canada.

The travel bans had become the source of growing geopolitical frustration, particularly among allies in the UK and EU. The easing comes ahead of Biden meeting with some European leaders on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

“This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” Zients said.

The EU and UK had previously moved to allow vaccinated U.S. travelers in without quarantines, in an effort to boost business and tourism. But the EU recommended last month that some travel restrictions be reimposed on U.S. travelers to the bloc because of the rampant spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate tracing, Zients said.

It was not immediately clear which vaccines would be acceptable under the U.S. system and whether those unapproved in the U.S. could be used. Zients said that decision would be up to the CDC.

Monday’s announcement was met with applause by the air travel industry, which has lost significant revenue from declines in international travel.

Delta Air Lines spokesman Morgan Durrant said, “Science tells us that vaccinations coupled with testing is the safest way to re-open travel, and we are optimistic this important decision will allow for the continued economic recovery both in the U.S. and abroad and the reunification of families who have been separated for more than 18 months.”

Worldwide, air travel is still down more than half from pre-pandemic levels, and the decline is much sharper for cross-border flying. By July, domestic travel had recovered to 84% of 2019 numbers, but international travel was just 26% of the same month two years ago, according to figures this month from the airline industry’s main global trade group, the International Air Transport Association.

The numbers are similar but not quite as stark for the U.S., where international travel in August was 46% of that in August 2019, according to Airlines for America. Arrivals by non-U.S. citizens were only 36% of the 2019 level.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “delighted” by the news. He said: “It’s a fantastic boost for business and trade, and great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited once again.”

Airlines hailed the U.S. decision as a lifeline for the struggling industry. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines U.K. said it was “a major breakthrough.”

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said it was “a major milestone. … The U.K. will now be able to strengthen ties with our most important economic partner, the U.S., boosting trade and tourism as well as reuniting friends, families and business colleagues.”

“The travel bans were really behind the times,” said Maka Hutson, counsel specializing in immigration issues at the law firm Akin Gump. She said they were very frustrating to European executives who’d been vaccinated but still couldn’t fly to the United States to conduct business.

The changes also drew praise from business groups, who have been contending with labor shortages as the economy bounces back with unexpected strength from last year’s coronavirus recession. U.S. employers have been posting job openings — a record 10.9 million in July — faster than applicants can fill them.

Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for the U..S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement, “Allowing vaccinated foreign nationals to travel freely to the United States will help foster a robust and durable recovery for the American economy.”

Comments / 1

Related
simpleflying.com

Could US Passengers Have To Show COVID Status Before Flights?

A US Senator has proposed a bill that would require passengers to prove their COVID-19 status before boarding a US domestic flight. The bill would require passengers to show proof of a recent negative test, full vaccination status, or evidence of recent recovery in order to fly. The proposed bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases. “Today I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trade, tech talks between US and EU open in Pittsburgh

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a number of other senior Biden administration officials are kicking off two days of trade and technology talks with European Union counterparts in Pittsburgh The two sides are hoping to make progress on several disputes, including U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports, and a unified stance against predatory Chinese commercial policies. The atmosphere has been clouded by recent EU anger over being excluded from a new U.S.-British-Australian security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that aims to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the region.Blinken is being joined in Pittsburgh by Commerce Secretary Gina...
U.S. POLITICS
apr.org

Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Your holiday travels may be disrupted as American Airlines, Southwest Airlines warn of pilot shortage if vaccines become mandatory for them

Pilots have warned of staff shortages if vaccines become mandatory, Politico first reported. Joe Biden has told big businesses they need to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for staff. The APA, which represents American Airlines pilots, warned of "mass terminations of unvaccinated pilots," per Politico. Pilots at two major airlines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#The U S Airlines#French#Americans#The White House#Eu#Cdc#Delta Air Lines#Airlines For America#British#Airlines U K
FOXBusiness

Airline flight bookings jump after US eases transatlantic travel restrictions

Flight bookings to the United States skyrocketed following the "much-anticipated" reopening of the transatlantic corridor on Monday. Bookings on Virgin Atlantic on Monday evening increased by more than 600% compared to a week earlier, with New York accounting for most of the bookings, the airline said. Interest in the carrier's...
TRAVEL
godsavethepoints.com

Breaking: US Will Announce End Of Travel Bans On Monday

Skepticism is fairly warranted at this point, but the United States will finally drop blanket travel bans in place for visitors from the UK and Europe. A press conference is scheduled at the White House for Monday (today), to unveil the new plans. Ahead of the exciting announcement, here’s what...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Coming to America! Virgin Atlantic reports 91% bookings surge on flights to US after easing of restrictions for double-jabbed travellers in November

Britons are rushing to buy flights to the US after Joe Biden finally said the fully-vaccinated will be allowed in from November. Bookings surged by up to 700 per cent within an hour of the President's announcement and airlines' share prices rocketed. Meanwhile people who have been kept apart from...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Air Travel
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy