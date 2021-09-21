CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local trucker celebrates driving milestone with H-E-B

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5Fjw_0c2Z1bKO00

A local H-E-B truck driver was welcomed back on Monday in a special way.

Beningo "Benny" Zamudio was greeted at the H-E-B terminal by family and friends for traveling 3 million miles on the road safely.

Zamudio told KRIS 6 News he's been a truck driver for 24 years.

With the long work days and time spent away from home, Zamudio said he appreciates his family for supporting him through it all.

"It's tough missing family events," Zamudio said. "From baseball games, to football games when the kids were young, missing parties and stuff like that. But they understand I have to go to work, and you know, they've backed me up since day one."

Out of the 24 years he's worked as a truck driver, Zamudio said he's driven the same truck with H-E-B for 22 years.

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Texas Costs Just $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Log cabins are a charming relic of pioneer days, reminding us of an era when life was still simple. Tucked away in the wooded landscape of Canyon Lake is a secluded log cabin that you can rent for just $100 per night. Surrounded by trees, the cabin feels remote even though it’s just a short drive from Gruene, Wimberley, and the lakefront itself. Come unplug for a while and enjoy a cozy, relaxing getaway far removed from the stresses of everyday life. You’ll never want to leave!
