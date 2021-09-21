Severe Weather Statement issued for Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juneau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JUNEAU COUNTY At 759 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Lisbon to near Mauston to near Reedsburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Juneau County, including the following locations Arrowhead Resort Campground, Dells Timberland Campground, Lindina, Union Center, Johnson Hill, Lyndon Station and Bass Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH