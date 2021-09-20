Police Log: 9-21-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Pendral Coakley , of 123B Alexander St., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with Class B drug possession, drug possession with intent to distribute, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a counterfeit note, and miscellaneous municipal ordinance violation at 9:37 a.m. Monday.

Deonte Curry , 30, of 22 Beechwood St., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, trafficking 36-plus grams of a Class A drug, trafficking 36-plus grams of Class B drug, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, selling/using/possessing a firearm silencer, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, carrying a loaded firearm weapon, and selling a stink bomb at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Debra Diroma , 41, was arrested and charged with trespassing, shoplifting by concealing merchandise, and violating the city knife ordinance at 9:32 p.m. Sunday.

Regino Esteban-Mendez , 40, of 5 S Elm St., was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor, and possession of alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle at 12:54 a.m. Monday.

Rebecca Ganley , 37, of 100 Willow St., was arrested and charged with Class A drug possession and Class B drug possession at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Nathaniel Montes , of 70 Myrtle St., was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating an abuse prevention order at 11:17 a.m. Monday.

Herodes Yoc-Mendez , 23, of 28 Brimblecom St., was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of property damage and OUI liquor at 1:02 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 2:56 p.m. Sunday at Rockingham Street and Western Avenue; at 3:57 p.m. Sunday at 190 Allen Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:13 p.m. Sunday at 812 Boston St.; at 5:06 p.m. Sunday at 515 Chestnut St.; at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at 113 Myrtle St.; at 3:20 a.m. Monday at 397 Boston St.; at 7:05 a.m. Monday at 105 Washington St.; at 7:08 a.m. Monday at 18 Rantoul Ave.; at 7:59 a.m. Monday at 70 York Road; at 10:02 a.m. Monday at Alley and Commercial streets; at 10:19 a.m. Monday at 143 South St.; at 10:53 a.m. Monday 147 Central Ave.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 8:59 p.m. Sunday at 10 Sachem Terrace; at 12:32 a.m. Monday at 81 Whiting St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 5:21 p.m. Sunday at 540 Summer St.; at 11:03 a.m. Monday at Classical High School at 235 O’Callaghan Way.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Eutaw Avenue and Goodridge Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 6:02 p.m. Sunday at 295 Lynn Shore Drive; at 8:28 p.m. Sunday at 281 Broadway.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 1:52 p.m. Sunday at 74 Central Ave.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at 103 Green St.; at 2:22 p.m. Sunday at 33 Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 6:10 a.m. Monday at 80 Exchange St.

LYNNFIELD



Arrests

Paul C. O’Brien , 54, of 274 Salem St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding at 11:46 a.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:08 a.m. Saturday at 449 Summer St. and 11 Walnut St. A caller reported a car into a tree.

A motor vehicle crash was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday at Sephora at 720 Market St.; at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at Pottery Barn Kids at 1500 Market St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 11:46 a.m. Saturday at 585 Salem St. and 1087 Summer St. One person was taken to Lahey Clinic – Burlington. A 54-year-old man was arrested (see arrests).

A motor vehicle crash with injury was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday on S Broadway.

At 7:59 p.m. Friday, a caller from Atherton Circle reported a group of youths had lit off fireworks and took off running towards Glen Meadow Park.

At 8:33 p.m. Saturday, MarketStreet security reported a group of kids fighting on the green at MarketStreet Lynnfield.

MARBLEHEAD



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:26 p.m. Friday on Pleasant Street.

A report of a two-car crash at 5:21 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:29 p.m. Friday on Commercial Street.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Lattimer Street.

PEABODY



Arrests

Jason Panzarino , 46, of 321 Lewis Wharf, Boston, was arrested on three warrants and charged with two counts of Class B drug possession, domestic assault and battery, and OUI liquor at 2:44 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:02 p.m. Friday at 1 Summit St. and 0 Christina Drive; at 9 p.m. Friday at 225 Andover St. and 2 Sylvan St.; at 1:04 p.m. Saturday at 300 Andover St.; at 1:32 p.m. Saturday at 84 Aborn St.; at 10:17 p.m. Saturday at 135 Washington St.; at 2:11 p.m. Sunday at Summit Plaza at 145 Summit St.; at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at 2 Tremont St. and 63 Central St.; at 8:46 a.m. Monday at 314 Lowell St.

Two people were taken to Salem Hospital after a motor vehicle crash was reported at 2:11 a.m. Saturday at 8 Walnut St.

At 9:10 a.m. Saturday, a child was reportedly struck by a car at 12B Blaney Ave. The child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A report of a police motor vehicle crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Railroad Avenue

A car into a pole was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at Covenant Christian Academy at 83 Pine St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 3:36 p.m. Saturday at Life Time Fitness at 210L Andover St.; at 3:38 p.m. Saturday at 439 Lowell St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 11:31 a.m. Saturday at 200 Lynn St. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:33 a.m. Saturday at 3906 Woodbridge Road. A caller reported someone rang her doorbell and fled the area. An officer could not locate anyone in the area.

Suspicious activity was reported at 2:36 a.m. Saturday at 8 Beckett St. A caller reported a man was looking through cars on the street. The caller said the man was going through backyards and witnessed him getting into a truck filled with trash. The man told police he was sleeping and then ran out of gas. He was taken to a gas station in Salem.

A report of suspicious activity at 2:44 p.m. Sunday at CVS at 79 Lynnfield St. A caller reported an unknown man was trying to get into her car for a ride. The man was wearing nursing pants and carrying a plastic bag. A 46-year-old Boston man was arrested (see arrests).

Suspicious activity was reported at 8:43 a.m. Monday at Tannery Two at 12 Crowninshield St. A caller reported a woman was hanging out by the dumpsters on Sawyer Street and eating mushrooms from the ground. The woman was gone prior to police arrival.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:38 a.m. Saturday at 136 Newbury St. While working at the gas pump, a caller said he left his iPhone on a stool near one of the pumps. An iPhone 7, valued at $400, was reported stolen.

A report of vandalism at 4:06 p.m. Friday at 6 Mulberry Drive. A caller reported something smashed the rear window of her vehicle while it was in her driveway.

