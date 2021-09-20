CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log: 9-21-21

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Pendral Coakley , of 123B Alexander St., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with Class B drug possession, drug possession with intent to distribute, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a counterfeit note, and miscellaneous municipal ordinance violation at 9:37 a.m. Monday.

Deonte Curry , 30, of 22 Beechwood St., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, trafficking 36-plus grams of a Class A drug, trafficking 36-plus grams of Class B drug, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, selling/using/possessing a firearm silencer, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, carrying a loaded firearm weapon, and selling a stink bomb at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Debra Diroma , 41, was arrested and charged with trespassing, shoplifting by concealing merchandise, and violating the city knife ordinance at 9:32 p.m. Sunday.

Regino Esteban-Mendez , 40, of 5 S Elm St., was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor, and possession of alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle at 12:54 a.m. Monday.

Rebecca Ganley , 37, of 100 Willow St., was arrested and charged with Class A drug possession and Class B drug possession at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Nathaniel Montes , of 70 Myrtle St., was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating an abuse prevention order at 11:17 a.m. Monday.

Herodes Yoc-Mendez , 23, of 28 Brimblecom St., was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of property damage and OUI liquor at 1:02 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 2:56 p.m. Sunday at Rockingham Street and Western Avenue; at 3:57 p.m. Sunday at 190 Allen Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:13 p.m. Sunday at 812 Boston St.; at 5:06 p.m. Sunday at 515 Chestnut St.; at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at 113 Myrtle St.; at 3:20 a.m. Monday at 397 Boston St.; at 7:05 a.m. Monday at 105 Washington St.; at 7:08 a.m. Monday at 18 Rantoul Ave.; at 7:59 a.m. Monday at 70 York Road; at 10:02 a.m. Monday at Alley and Commercial streets; at 10:19 a.m. Monday at 143 South St.; at 10:53 a.m. Monday 147 Central Ave.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 8:59 p.m. Sunday at 10 Sachem Terrace; at 12:32 a.m. Monday at 81 Whiting St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 5:21 p.m. Sunday at 540 Summer St.; at 11:03 a.m. Monday at Classical High School at 235 O’Callaghan Way.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Eutaw Avenue and Goodridge Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 6:02 p.m. Sunday at 295 Lynn Shore Drive; at 8:28 p.m. Sunday at 281 Broadway.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 1:52 p.m. Sunday at 74 Central Ave.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at 103 Green St.; at 2:22 p.m. Sunday at 33 Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 6:10 a.m. Monday at 80 Exchange St.

LYNNFIELD

Arrests

Paul C. O’Brien , 54, of 274 Salem St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding at 11:46 a.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:08 a.m. Saturday at 449 Summer St. and 11 Walnut St. A caller reported a car into a tree.

A motor vehicle crash was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday at Sephora at 720 Market St.; at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at Pottery Barn Kids at 1500 Market St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 11:46 a.m. Saturday at 585 Salem St. and 1087 Summer St. One person was taken to Lahey Clinic – Burlington. A 54-year-old man was arrested (see arrests).

A motor vehicle crash with injury was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday on S Broadway.

Complaints

At 7:59 p.m. Friday, a caller from Atherton Circle reported a group of youths had lit off fireworks and took off running towards Glen Meadow Park.

At 8:33 p.m. Saturday, MarketStreet security reported a group of kids fighting on the green at MarketStreet Lynnfield.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:26 p.m. Friday on Pleasant Street.

A report of a two-car crash at 5:21 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:29 p.m. Friday on Commercial Street.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Lattimer Street.

PEABODY

Arrests

Jason Panzarino , 46, of 321 Lewis Wharf, Boston, was arrested on three warrants and charged with two counts of Class B drug possession, domestic assault and battery, and OUI liquor at 2:44 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:02 p.m. Friday at 1 Summit St. and 0 Christina Drive; at 9 p.m. Friday at 225 Andover St. and 2 Sylvan St.; at 1:04 p.m. Saturday at 300 Andover St.; at 1:32 p.m. Saturday at 84 Aborn St.; at 10:17 p.m. Saturday at 135 Washington St.; at 2:11 p.m. Sunday at Summit Plaza at 145 Summit St.; at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at 2 Tremont St. and 63 Central St.; at 8:46 a.m. Monday at 314 Lowell St.

Two people were taken to Salem Hospital after a motor vehicle crash was reported at 2:11 a.m. Saturday at 8 Walnut St.

At 9:10 a.m. Saturday, a child was reportedly struck by a car at 12B Blaney Ave. The child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A report of a police motor vehicle crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Railroad Avenue

A car into a pole was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at Covenant Christian Academy at 83 Pine St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 3:36 p.m. Saturday at Life Time Fitness at 210L Andover St.; at 3:38 p.m. Saturday at 439 Lowell St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 11:31 a.m. Saturday at 200 Lynn St. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:33 a.m. Saturday at 3906 Woodbridge Road. A caller reported someone rang her doorbell and fled the area. An officer could not locate anyone in the area.

Suspicious activity was reported at 2:36 a.m. Saturday at 8 Beckett St. A caller reported a man was looking through cars on the street. The caller said the man was going through backyards and witnessed him getting into a truck filled with trash. The man told police he was sleeping and then ran out of gas. He was taken to a gas station in Salem.

A report of suspicious activity at 2:44 p.m. Sunday at CVS at 79 Lynnfield St. A caller reported an unknown man was trying to get into her car for a ride. The man was wearing nursing pants and carrying a plastic bag. A 46-year-old Boston man was arrested (see arrests).

Suspicious activity was reported at 8:43 a.m. Monday at Tannery Two at 12 Crowninshield St. A caller reported a woman was hanging out by the dumpsters on Sawyer Street and eating mushrooms from the ground. The woman was gone prior to police arrival.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:38 a.m. Saturday at 136 Newbury St. While working at the gas pump, a caller said he left his iPhone on a stool near one of the pumps. An iPhone 7, valued at $400, was reported stolen.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 4:06 p.m. Friday at 6 Mulberry Drive. A caller reported something smashed the rear window of her vehicle while it was in her driveway.

Lynn, MA
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

