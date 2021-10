We're just over three months out from Christmas Day and the holiday rush to get toys to put under the tree might be more difficult than ever in 2021. A major report from Reuters goes into great detail about issues with shipping and logistics across the globe that have resulted in toy manufacturers like LEGO, Funko, and Mattel having to seek new means of getting their products into stores before the holiday season. Retailers like Wal-Mart and Target are also reportedly having to get creative to make sure their shelves are stocked as the importing of toys, dolls, and games in the first part of 2021 has reached record heights.

