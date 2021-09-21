Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colbert FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT COUNTY At 909 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. There have already been reports of several flooded roadways in the Leighton community. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leighton, Whiteoak and La Grange. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0