Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until Sunday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to continue to rise to a crest of around 25.3 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Major flooding reaches the approaches to the Farm to Market 763 bridge. Numerous outbuildings and barns are surrounded, and flow approaches apartment buildings below Farm to Market 763. Kings Crossing Golf Course is at least 1/2 flooded. Water is within 3 feet of some homes. Water flows across Oso Parkway Road at 2 low areas in the extreme south portion of the Lakes Subdivision. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 24.7 Fri 9 am 21.2 14.8 8.2 6.6 6.0

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO