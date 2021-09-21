CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colbert County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colbert FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT COUNTY At 909 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. There have already been reports of several flooded roadways in the Leighton community. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leighton, Whiteoak and La Grange. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Polk County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas South Central Trinity County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1154 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooded roads, some impassable, due to heavy rain in the advisory area from thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Onalaska and Sebastopol.
POLK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Eastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Padre Island, Port Of Brownsville, Arroyo City, Brownsville, Holly Beach, Laguna Vista Police Department, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel City Hall, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Pharr Central Fire Station, Washington Park, South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island Birding Center, Beach Access Four, Beach Access Five, Beach Access Six and South Padre Island Police Department. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chambers The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 901 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported water-covered roads from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel, Lake Houston and Northshore.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 901 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported water-covered roads from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel, Lake Houston and Northshore.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Leighton, AL
County
Colbert County, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chambers The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 901 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported water-covered roads from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel, Lake Houston and Northshore.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 901 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported water-covered roads from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel, Lake Houston and Northshore.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fort Bend, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fort Bend; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in North Central Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1057 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Though heavy rain has diminished, lessening the threat of flash flooding, continued light to moderate rain will keep any floodwaters from receding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, western Eldridge / West Oaks, southwestern Addicks Park Ten, Fulshear and Cinco Ranch.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until Sunday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to continue to rise to a crest of around 25.3 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Major flooding reaches the approaches to the Farm to Market 763 bridge. Numerous outbuildings and barns are surrounded, and flow approaches apartment buildings below Farm to Market 763. Kings Crossing Golf Course is at least 1/2 flooded. Water is within 3 feet of some homes. Water flows across Oso Parkway Road at 2 low areas in the extreme south portion of the Lakes Subdivision. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 24.7 Fri 9 am 21.2 14.8 8.2 6.6 6.0
NUECES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chambers The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1133 AM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen, and a new round of light to moderate rain is beginning in the warning area. This rain will keep high water in the warning area from receding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel, Lake Houston and Northshore.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1133 AM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen, and a new round of light to moderate rain is beginning in the warning area. This rain will keep high water in the warning area from receding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel, Lake Houston and Northshore.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1133 AM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding from heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen, and a new round of light to moderate rain is beginning in the warning area. This rain will keep high water in the warning area from receding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Baytown, Deer Park, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, Sheldon, Lake Houston Dam, San Jacinto State Park, eastern Houston Ship Channel, Lake Houston and Northshore.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bee, Jim Wells, Live Oak, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bee; Jim Wells; Live Oak; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEE, NORTH CENTRAL JIM WELLS, SOUTHEASTERN LIVE OAK AND NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES At 1044 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mathis, Lake City, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Argenta, Tynan, Lakeside, Lake Corpus Christi and Pernitas Point. This includes the following streams and drainages Papalote Creek, Nueces River, Aquilla Creek, Sixmile Creek, Paisano Creek, Lagarto Creek, Olmos Creek, Longoria Creek, Ramirena Creek and Charquitas Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BEE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Wayne .Due to additional heavy rain moving into the Flood Advisory area in central Wayne County, the Flood Advisory has been extended until 1 PM. The National Weather Service in Paducah has extended the * Flood Advisory for Central Wayne County in southeastern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1147 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville, Lake Wappapello State Park and Shook.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kleberg FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN KLEBERG COUNTY At 1205 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Malaquite Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until noon CDT. * At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Poplar Bluff.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grimes, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Grimes; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in FM 1488 and Wyatt Chapel Rd. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hempstead, Prairie View and Pine Island. This includes the following Low Water Crossings US 290 @ FM 1098, Farm to Market 362 at Beason Creek, Blinka Road at Mound Creek, Brooks Road at Ponds Creek, Fields Store Road at Spring Creek, Scroggins Lane at Three Mile Creek, Howell Road at Three Mile Creek and Robinson Road at Three Mile Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Wayne .Due to additional heavy rain moving into the Flood Advisory area in central Wayne County, the Flood Advisory has been extended until 1 PM. The National Weather Service in Paducah has extended the * Flood Advisory for Central Wayne County in southeastern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1147 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville, Lake Wappapello State Park and Shook.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1101 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour on top of moderate to heavy rain from earlier in the morning. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Cleveland, Coldspring, North Cleveland and Evergreen. Additional rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tomball, Jersey Village, Cypress, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport and Greater Inwood. Additional rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tomball, Jersey Village, Cypress, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport and Greater Inwood. Additional rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy