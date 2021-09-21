Special Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Iowa County through 830 PM CDT At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Fennimore, or 13 miles north of Platteville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mineral Point around 810 PM CDT. Dodgeville around 815 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Barneveld, Ridgeway, Rewey, Cobb, Arena, Governor Dodge St Park, Edmund, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park and Blackhawk Lake Rec Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
