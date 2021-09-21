Sypool Lists on AscendEX
AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Sypool token (SYP) under the trading pair USDT/SYP on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. UTC. AscendEX will be integrating Staking and DeFi Yield Farming functionalities for Sypool. In celebration of the SYP listing, AscendEX and the SYP team will launch a number of limited-time promotional events, taking place between 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 22, and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 29, 2021. By depositing and trading SYP tokens, users will have the chance to share SYP pooled rewards worth up to 100,000 USDT.www.newsbtc.com
