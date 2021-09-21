CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sypool Lists on AscendEX

By Gautham
NEWSBTC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Sypool token (SYP) under the trading pair USDT/SYP on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. UTC. AscendEX will be integrating Staking and DeFi Yield Farming functionalities for Sypool. In celebration of the SYP listing, AscendEX and the SYP team will launch a number of limited-time promotional events, taking place between 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 22, and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 29, 2021. By depositing and trading SYP tokens, users will have the chance to share SYP pooled rewards worth up to 100,000 USDT.

