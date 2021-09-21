Sypool Lists on AscendEX

Borderless. Fair. Transparent. Decentralized Finance is making a strong case as an alternative global financial system. Growing in deposits over $175bn and new technologies such as layer two support – we are witnessing explosive growth in industry innovation. The decentralized technology it is based on attracts the best and brightest minds from around the world with one collective goal: a free and fair financial system. Even with uncertainty about coming regulations, DeFi protocols are adapting and evolving at a rapid pace to create new ways for people to get more out of their money. Enter XBE Finance.

