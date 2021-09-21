TikTokers move beyond school bathroom vandalism challenge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When a TikTok challenge known as "Devious Licks" went viral, it didn't take long for local educators to notice.

The challenge led to bathroom vandalisms--everything from soap dispensers to toilets were taken from schools nationwide.

Some local schools sent letters home to parents to make them aware and to ask them to be on the lookout for TikTok videos taken on campus.

La Colina Junior High Principal Jennifer Foster didn't report a problem, but said, "The social media trends come and go every week, and we just need to work together with our families and our students to help everyone understand there are real-life implications to these social media trends and especially now when we are working so hard to keep COVID out of our schools and keep out students in school we really need everyone to do their part."

Foster said students are already moving on.

"TikTok moves fast and there is already a new trend called 'Angelic Yield' where students are returning items that may have been stolen from schools nationwide, and also bringing gifts to schools, even little gifts for their teachers, so hopefully we continue to follow those positive trends and impact the community in a good way."

Middle and high school students said they knew all about both trends.

One teen said he saw a soap dispenser missing from a boy's bathroom at his high school at a time when he said students are being asked to constantly wash hands to prevent the spread of COVID.

A teenage girl said she didn't think girls were taking part.