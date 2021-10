The Red Sox just couldn’t get swept this weekend. Their road to the end of the season looks good no matter what, taking on the Orioles and Nationals to finish their season while the Yankees and Blue Jays play each other in their next series. So as long as they took one game this weekend, they’d have a relatively easy road to the Wildcard Game. They didn’t take one game, and while the road is still certainly manageable, they’re making it harder than it has to be. This was a wild game that you can read about herein, but it included bad defense on both sides, and one brutal missed call that really marked the end of the game. I hate it.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO