One of the most common phrases I hear regularly — and am also guilty of saying when bumping into peers throughout campus — is, “We should get lunch sometime.”. I know people say it out of common courtesy, and I don’t expect people to stop using it after reading this article, but let’s be honest with each other. We all know that maybe one out of those 10 times of saying this phrase to someone, you will actually text that person to go get lunch.

2 DAYS AGO