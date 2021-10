The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame some early offensive struggles to defeat the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday's series opener at Coors Field and now can earn a series win. Walker Buehler makes his career-high 31st start of the season and looks to bounce back from a loss in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander notched a quality start by surrendering just three runs in six innings of work, but the Dodgers didn't provide him with much run support as they fell 3-1.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO