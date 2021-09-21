Democrats plan to include debt limit suspension in stopgap funding bill

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working to push through their ongoing budget battle. Senate Democrats are finalizing the final text of their $3.5 trillion spending bill. But as CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, the Senate Parliamentarian delivered a blow to the party on its immigration plans. This comes as both House and Senate Democrats unveiled a spending measure to avoid a government shutdown coupled with a suspension to the national debt ceiling. Siobhan Hughes, a congressional reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on how Republicans are reacting to the plan.