Congress & Courts

Democrats plan to include debt limit suspension in stopgap funding bill

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers on Capitol Hill are working to push through their ongoing budget battle. Senate Democrats are finalizing the final text of their $3.5 trillion spending bill. But as CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, the Senate Parliamentarian delivered a blow to the party on its immigration plans. This comes as both House and Senate Democrats unveiled a spending measure to avoid a government shutdown coupled with a suspension to the national debt ceiling. Siobhan Hughes, a congressional reporter for The Wall Street Journal, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on how Republicans are reacting to the plan.

CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CBS News

Congress avoids shutdown but House delays $1 trillion infrastructure vote

President Biden signed the continuing resolution bill, avoiding a government shutdown that would have furloughed thousands of federal employees. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package again as Democrats continue to struggle to reach an agreement. Caitlin Emma, budget and appropriations reporter for Politico, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the latest.
WFPL

Biden Signs Funding Bill, Avoiding A Shutdown, But Other Standoffs Persist

Updated September 30, 2021 at 7:33 PM ET President Biden has signed a short-term funding bill, avoiding a partial government shutdown that would have begun at midnight. The Senate and House sprinted Thursday afternoon to pass the legislation, which will keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The bill also includes $28.6 billion for communities […]
Roll Call Online

Lawmakers scramble for Plan B on stopgap funds, debt ceiling

Congress moved closer to a partial government shutdown Monday after Senate Republicans blocked a temporary spending bill over their opposition to a debt limit suspension Democrats attached. The cloture vote on the motion to proceed to the underlying bill was 48-50, falling short of the 60 votes needed to bring...
Arkansas Online

House passes bill to fund government, waive debt limit, provide aid

WASHINGTON -- The House voted Tuesday night to fund the government into early December, suspend the federal debt limit, and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the prospect of a fiscal crisis. The Democratic-led House passed the measure by...
StreetInsider.com

Democrats' bill to raise U.S. debt limit clears first House hurdle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bill backed by Democrats to fund the U.S. federal government through Dec. 3 and suspend its borrowing limit until the end of 2022 cleared a House of Representatives procedural vote on Tuesday, advancing to a final debate and vote. Even if the measure passes the Democratic-controlled House...
