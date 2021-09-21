CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Pennsylvania Sportsbooks Gain Steam in August

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The return of football helped Pennsylvania sportsbooks post their first month-over-month increase in betting volume since March with nearly $350 million in wagers in August. The gain sets the stage for what could be a record-shattering fall for the state’s sportsbooks as online casinos and poker rooms continue their own torrid pace, , which tracks regulated online gaming and sports betting in the state.

“August’s sports schedule is still relatively light compared with the fall, so it is welcome to see betting volume move off the low we saw in July,” said Valerie Cross, analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “The next four months is the most important stretch of the year for sportsbooks, though, and every sign points toward a stretch of widespread growth.”

Pennsylvania’s online and retail sportsbooks accepted $348.5 million in wagers in August, down 4.5% from $365.0 million in August 2020 but up 14.5% from $304.4 million in July, according to official data released Monday. August marked the first month since March, when sportsbooks took in $560.3 million in wagers, that the combined handle topped the previous month’s handle.

Gross gaming revenue fell 8.3% to $25.3 million from $27.6 million in August 2020 and fell 7.9% from $27.5 million in July. August produced $18.0 million in taxable revenue, generating $6.1 million in state taxes and $360,145 in local share assessments.

The gains in August were likely in part a product of increasing interest in baseball. But a handful of college and NFL preseason games, in addition to football, boosted bettors’ interest.

“An inglorious exit from the NBA playoffs, the struggles of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the inconsistency of the Phillies, conspired to make this a relatively slow summer for Pennsylvania’s sportsbooks,” said Dustin Gouker, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayPennsylvania.com. “It took just a handful of games in August to show how important football is to the sports-betting industry.”

Bettors made $318.1 million in wagers at the state’s online sportsbooks, representing 91.3% of the state’s total handle. FanDuel led all online operators with $135.7 million in wagering, up 27.1% from $106.7 million in July. FanDuel’s online revenue fell 54% to $5.7 million in August from $12.3 million in July, yielding $3.0 million in taxable revenue. DraftKings was second in the state with $80.4 million in wagers, up 21.4% from $66.2 million in July.

Meanwhile, retail sportsbooks accepted $30.4 million in wagers in August, creating $3.3 million in gross gaming revenue. Rivers Philadelphia topped the retail market with $5.1 million in bets.

“Revenue generation is important this time of year, too, but football is often a springboard for operators to build relationships with new customers,” Gouker said. “This is why operators are aggressive with their football-related promotional offerings and advertising campaigns, particularly around the opening weeks of the season. It’s also a time when giants such as FanDuel and DraftKings really can exploit their resource advantage over smaller operators.”

Online casinos and poker

Online casinos and poker rooms posted their sixth consecutive month with gross gaming revenue over $100 million with $103.2 million in August. That was up 54.8% from $66.7 million in August 2020, though down 1.2% from $104.5 million in July.

Gross revenue was whittled to $88.7 million in taxable revenue, which was even with July. August’s win yielded $39.4 million in state and local taxes. Wagering at online casino games remained brisk, hitting $3.2 billion in August, which was also even with July.

Penn National, which includes the DraftKings, BetMGM, Barstool, and Hollywood casinos, led the market once again with $35.1 million in gross revenue.

“While sportsbooks ebb and flow with the seasons, the growth at online casinos has been consistent and relentless,” Cross said. “As the weather cools, that growth should continue. There are no signs yet that point to any kind of slowdown on the immediate horizon.”

For more information, visit .

About the PlayUSA.com Network:

The PlayUSA.com Network and its state-focused branches is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated online gaming in the U.S.

Contacts: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745,

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlayPennsylvania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Fanatics In Talks To Acquire Sportsbook

Fanatics may be closing in on a deal to buy a sportsbook operation. Rush Street Interactive, valued at $3.61 billion, and Betsson, valued at $1.3 billion, have reportedly held discussions with the $18 billion sports merchandiser. The potential move comes after Fanatics has taken steps to pad its betting portfolio...
GAMBLING
bizjournals

Pennsylvania casino revenue grows in August as internet gaming continues to expand

Pennsylvania casinos posted record August revenue last month on the heels of significant growth across slots and internet gaming. The state's 16 casinos reported revenue of $408.1 million, up 31% from $310.7 million in August 2020 and 39% in the pre-pandemic period of August 2019, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pennsylvania casinos are coming off a record July as well, bringing in $423.6 million.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
onlinepokerreport.com

BetMGM Casino Gains Market Share In August, As DraftKings, FanDuel Slump In Off-Season

August was a good month for online casinos in some states, but not so good in others. Michigan online casinos saw a collective increase of 5.3% in gross gaming revenue (GGR). The total was $97.2 million, or $87.6 million in adjusted revenue after deducting promotional expenses. That’s a new record for the state. Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania have had $100 million-plus months, and Michigan looks likely to get there before the year’s out.
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
gamingintelligence.com

Mississippi sportsbook handle slides in August

Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market continued its decline in August as total handle fell to $21.4m during the month. Total wagers from the state’s 26 licensed operators declined by 30 per cent month-on-month and were 47 per cent lower than the same month last year. August wagers in Mississippi were...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vegasnews.com

World Series of Poker Adds Online Brackets to 2021 Series

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) returns to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in less than two weeks, and is proud to announce the return of online WSOP® gold bracelet events throughout the 2021 tournament. Each Sunday throughout the tournament, WSOP.com will host a gold bracelet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gamingintelligence.com

Colorado sportsbook wagers grow to $211.9m in August

Colorado’s regulated sports betting market continued to grow in August as total wagers reached $211.9m. Total wagers increased by 65 per cent year-on-year and by 17 per cent compared to the previous month, with online contributing $208.3m in wagers and retail the remaining $3.6m. Baseball was again the most popular...
COLORADO STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Tennessee online sportsbooks struggle for growth in August

Tennessee’s licensed online sports betting operators struggled for growth in August as total wagers remained at the same level as the previous month. The state’s seven licensed online sportsbooks generated wagers of $144.5m during the month, the same as in July, which was Tennessee’s worst monthly performance in terms of wagers since the opening of the market in November 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Advertising#Sports Betting#Nba#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Phillies#The Playusa Com Network#Rivers Philadelphia#Penn National#Catena Media#View
CBS New York

Sports Betting Now Legal In Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In Connecticut, it’s now legal for sports fans to bet on their favorite sports team. The Mohegan Sun and the Foxwoods Resort Casino have been granted sports betting licenses by the state Department of Consumer Protection. Gov. Ned Lamont visited both casinos Thursday morning and placed ceremonial first bets. The legal sports gambling industry is expected to generate $100 million a year in state revenue. Online betting is expected to get the green light next week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bizneworleans.com

Caesars Sportsbook Partners with Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS – Caesars Entertainment and Nola.com have announced a partnership that makes Caesars Sportsbook an exclusive sports betting and odds provider of the publication. The deal comes before the launch of legalized sports betting in Louisiana, where Caesars Sportsbook is planning retail sportsbook locations and mobile betting in parishes where permitted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mymmanews.com

Top 10 Best Casino Games in the Casino You should know

Casinos offer a huge collection of exciting casino games that come with different winning odds and betting rules. While some games are awful with their terrible odds and boring table layouts, others are super fun. There is no “one perfect” game that every casino player enjoys. It all comes down...
GAMBLING
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down to 6.4 percent in August

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Friday released its employment situation report for August 2021 and it shows a continued monthly drop.. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.4 percent in August. July’s rate was revised down one-tenth to 6.5 percent. The U.S. rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point from July’s level to 5.2 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percentage points below its August 2020 level and the national rate was down 3.2 points over the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Teams Lead Sports Index to Beat S&P, as Sportradar Added, Topps SPAC Out

Sports teams and leagues led the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index to its second straight outperformance of the S&P 500, even as a volatile market dragged both the broad market and the sports index lower in September. Sportico’s benchmark sports stock index declined 2.5% in the month, finishing at 1,693.74—a level that still means sports shares are up 19.4% year-to-date. The broad market, meanwhile, slid 4.8% in a volatile September that saw growth stocks whipsawed by fears over inflation and planned cutbacks in asset purchases the Federal Reserve Bank has used to support financial markets since the mortgage crisis of 2008. Still,...
MLB
chatsports.com

Who Are the Best Poker Players Without a WSOP Bracelet?

World Series of Poker bracelet, Jake Schindler, World Series of Poker, The Poker Player's Championship, Shawn Buchanan, Texas hold 'em, Stephen Chidwick, Omaha hold 'em, Jason Koon, Big One for One Drop. A total of 1,689 World Series of Poker Gold Bracelets have been awarded in the competition's existence and...
GAMBLING
97.9 KICK FM

Video of an Abandoned NBA Players Massive Dream Home in Illinois

A Mega Mansion that was supposed to be the dream home for an NBA player now sits abandoned in Illinois, and the video of what inside has to be seen to be believed. The video (which does have some graphic graffiti just to warn you) says the property was actually purchased way back in 1989, and that it was refinanced multiple times since then, but the last time the property was for sale was in 2013. Now, this video is a year old so things could have changed with the property since then BUT the video is still a fascinating watch nonetheless.
NBA
Ash Jurberg

The 3 billionaires who live in Jackson, Wyoming

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, three of them live in Jackson, Wyoming. So today, let's take a look at the lucky people living in Jackson who can call themselves a billionaire.
JACKSON, WY
newyorkconstructionreport.com

NY gains 2,600 construction jobs in August; but still experiences overall 12.4% loss since COVID-19 pandemic started: AGC

New York 408,200 356,200 354,900 357,500 2,600 0.7% 13 -50,700 -12.4% 49. New York’s overall dismal construction employment story during the pandemic had a relatively positive chapter in August, when the state gained 2,600 jobs (a 0.7% increase), ranking it 13th in the nation. But this doesn’t overcome the fact that the state’s overall 50,700 jobs lost since March, 2020 puts it 49th in the nation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
elisportsnetwork.com

HIGHLIGHTS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas

Full highlights from Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run home run and the San Francisco Giants’ pitching staff pitched a strong game in a 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. With the victory, the Giants became the first team in MLB to hit the 100-win mark. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy