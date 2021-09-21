CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Buck and Taylor’s New Relationship Status, Eddie’s Condition Going Into Blackout

By Jennifer Maas
 10 days ago
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of “9-1-1.”) Things were looking up for Buck (Oliver Stark) and the rest of the 118 at the start of the Season 5 premiere of “9-1-1.” But based on the episode’s title, “Panic,” — and the fact this is “9-1-1” — we’re sure fans knew that wouldn’t last long. By the end of the hour, Los Angeles is experiencing a citywide blackout as a result of a ransomware attack, and Buck and his crew are faced with a disaster unlike any other they’ve experienced, given that this unnatural emergency is going to affect almost every aspect of life, and thus their jobs, for the next two weeks of the Fox drama.

