Lions WR Quintez Cephus opens Monday Night Football with a massive first drive

By Asher Low
 10 days ago
Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is back in the Badger State for Monday Night Football, and the early returns looked a lot like his time in Madison.

With Cephus’ Detroit Lions visiting the Green Bay Packers, the Badger alum opened the night with a chunk play followed by a touchdown reception. He torched Kevin King for an opening strike to set up the Lions in Green Bay territory before getting free on the left side of the end zone for an easy pitch and catch.

In his return to Wisconsin, Cephus had two grabs for 51 yards on the opening series.

