Polk County, FL

Polk Fire Rescue promotions

Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 10 days ago
Polk Fire Rescue promoted several members to the rank of captain during a ceremony Friday, Sept. 17. They included Billie Williams, James Parker, Craig Marans, Gerald Mobley, Steven Hasley, Ryan Moore. Congratulations to our new captains!

lakelandgazette.info

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Chamber hosted the Political Hob Nob

Last evening the Lakeland Chamber hosted the Political Hob Nob: Local Edition at The Yard On Mass. Each candidate was given two minutes to speak, and attendees were given a chance to talk to the candidates one-on-one. Thank you to our Mayoral Candidates: Mayor Bill Mutz & Saga Stevin For...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk Fleet Technician Receives National Honors

Polk County Fleet Technician Christopher Taylor was recently named the winner of the 2021 Best Young Tech Award by Endeavor Business Media, which publishes Motor Age magazine and Professional Tool & Equipment News. “This is wonderful news and the award is well-deserved for Chris,” said Robert Biller, Polk’s Fleet Management...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Regional Health COVID-19 Numbers Update

The information below provides a snapshot of what we are experiencing at the hospital. NUMBERS AT THE MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wed., September 29, 2021; 2:10 p.m.) Number of patients in ICU positive for COVID-19: 32. Number of patients on a ventilator positive for COVID-19: 25. *Previous high during January...
LAKELAND, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lakeland Gazette

Meet Sterling, Asher, and Skye

Three of these four kittens will be available for adoption very soon. Sterling, Asher, and Skye are about four months old, very sweet, affectionate, playful, and gorgeous kittens. The litter was rescued from a feral colony behind the north Lakeland TJ Maxx store when they were about five weeks old....
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

WELCOME TO NINE NEW LAKELANDPD OFFICERS

On Friday afternoon our family welcomed nine new officers! Congratulations and welcome aboard to Officers Cesar Barona, Miguel Colón, Alexandar Ćoralić, Jonathan Diaz, Titus Duncan Jr., Robert Foster, Christopher McKee, Bria Patterson, and Jess Peterson. We know you will do great things serving our Lakeland community.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Cat Café coming to Lakeland

My name is Kristina and I am a citizen of Lakeland. Over the last decade, I have fostered cats and kittens, many that needed to be bottle-fed. I have noticed over the last year the number of cats and kittens that need homes. After fostering two kittens last year, one that I added to my personal family, I began thinking about how I can do more for them. Over the summer I visited a cat café out of state and realized that I needed to bring this to Lakeland. After researching, I found out that Polk County is the #1 county in the state of FL for euthanizations. And 70% of that is because there is no room for them in shelters.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Hosts Political Hob Nob: Local Edition at The Yard On Mass

The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Political Hob Nob for candidates running for City Commission and the Mayoral Seat on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at The Yard on Mass at 5:30 pm. At this event, attendees will be able to meet the candidates and learn about their vision for the City, discuss issues, and hear their positions on our City’s important issues.
LAKELAND, FL
Person
Craig Parker
Lakeland Gazette

It’s the spookiest time of year in Polk County! Back by popular demand – the HAUNTED JAIL TOUR!

It’s the spookiest time of year in Polk County! Back by popular demand – the HAUNTED JAIL TOUR! Featuring never-before-seen areas of our old booking facility!. This year’s tour is two nights only – Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th, from 6 pm to 10:30 pm, for a $10.00 (adults) or $5.00 (children) donation to the United Way.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Congrats, Fire Chief Riley

FFCA President and Lakeland Fire Chief, Doug Riley, was recognized by Governor Ron DeSantis today at the Governor’s Cabinet Meeting as the 2020 Fire Chief of the Year. What a great honor; we are incredibly proud — Congrats, Chief Riley!
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Fire Chief Doug Riley in Tallahassee

Chief Doug Riley was afforded the opportunity to present to our elected officials in Tallahassee this week. Pictured alongside Chief Riley are House Representative Josie Tomkow, House Representative Colleen Burton, and Senator Kelli Stargel. Also pictured is Chief Riley, his wife, Robin, and Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Tarp Donation Drive for Louisiana Hurricane Victims

FHP Troopers are teaming with the Sickles High School ROTC Unit to collect tarps for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana, many of whom are still without power and with damaged homes. Tarps of any size may be delivered to FHP Stations in the Bay Area for collection by September 30th to be delivered to representatives of the Louisiana National Guard.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Polk Fire Rescue
Lakeland Gazette

TRAFFIC ALERT – US 98S and Commerce Point Drive

Lakeland Police are on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries near US 98 S (Bartow Hwy) and Commerce Point Drive. At this time Northbound lanes of US 98 S are closed from Edgewood Drive to Commerce Point Drive. Please choose an alternate route if possible. Possible fatality.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Harwood Village Southgate, a soon-to-be-built co-housing concept

Co-housing anyone? Harwood Village Southgate, a soon-to-be-built co-housing concept, is planned across from the Southgate Publix. The first phase of the development will feature an 11-unit condo community for seniors and adults with disabilities. Harwood Village Southgate is a small, privately owned, independent living community. We are perfectly situated near...
LAKELAND, FL
