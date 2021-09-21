Polk Fire Rescue promotions

My name is Kristina and I am a citizen of Lakeland. Over the last decade, I have fostered cats and kittens, many that needed to be bottle-fed. I have noticed over the last year the number of cats and kittens that need homes. After fostering two kittens last year, one that I added to my personal family, I began thinking about how I can do more for them. Over the summer I visited a cat café out of state and realized that I needed to bring this to Lakeland. After researching, I found out that Polk County is the #1 county in the state of FL for euthanizations. And 70% of that is because there is no room for them in shelters.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO