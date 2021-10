(Grateful) Dead & Company are in the midst of a tour that finds them playing some iconic venues, like Chicago's Wrigley Field, which the band just did two consecutive nights at (9/17 & 9/18). As you'd probably expect, they didn't repeat any songs across the two nights, with such classics as "Bertha," "Playing in the Band," "Scarlet Begonias," "Deal," "Fire on the Mountain," "Morning Dew," "Ripple," and more on night one; and "Althea," "Unciole John's Band," "He's Gone," "Brown-Eyed Women," "Jack Straw," "China Cat Sunflower," "I Know You Rider," "Eyes of the World," "Help on the Way," "Franklin's Tower," "Touch of Grey," and more on night two. The first set on night one was cut short due to lightning.

