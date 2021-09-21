CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Reid Calls Out Coverage of Gabby Petito Case as ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday’s ReidOut, Joy Reid relayed the latest developments of the case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a road trip with her boyfriend. A body matching her description has been found, and police say her boyfriend, who is currently missing, is a person of interest in the case. The case has made national headlines. Reid said the Petito family deserves answers and justice.

