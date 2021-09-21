Joy Reid Calls Out Coverage of Gabby Petito Case as ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’
On Monday’s ReidOut, Joy Reid relayed the latest developments of the case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a road trip with her boyfriend. A body matching her description has been found, and police say her boyfriend, who is currently missing, is a person of interest in the case. The case has made national headlines. Reid said the Petito family deserves answers and justice.www.mediaite.com
