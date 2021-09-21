Joy Reid Calls Out Coverage of Gabby Petito Case as ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’

Ginger Zee is reflecting on her past experiences with abuse in the wake of Gabby Petito's death. This summer, Petito was traveling across the country in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when Laundrie returned home to Florida without her. This week, Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national forest after an extensive search and her cause of death was ruled a homicide by the Teton County coroner. Laundrie, who has not shared any information with law enforcement officials about Petito, is now missing.

