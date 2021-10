WINONA LAKE – Lakeland Christian boys soccer defeated Peru 2-1 on Saturday, snapping a two game skid and improving its record to 3-6 this season. Peru took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the cougars responded in impressive fashion, scoring two goals in the second half to take the victory. Landen Bremer tied the game up in the 57th minute, and Nate Reimink scored the winner with just a minute left in the game.