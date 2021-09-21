CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

‘Shiftscreen’ takes the iPad experience to the next level with multi-window navigation and more

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HTd7_0c2YuyFK00

Apple has now released iPadOS 15 to the public, which comes with enhancements to the iPad’s multitasking system. Unfortunately, iPadOS still doesn’t support true multitasking like macOS does, but now users can take the iPad experience to the next level with the Shiftscreen app, which features multi-window navigation and true external monitor support.

Shiftscreen is not exactly a new app, but it has been completely rewritten to take advantage of the latest technologies built into iPadOS. Developed by Yannik Schrade (who’s also behind Flex Widgets), the app focuses on solving one of the main issues of the iPad, which is the lack of a true multi-window system like in a desktop operating system.

iPad does offer multitasking capabilities, but they’re basically restricted to opening two apps side by side and a third app in a floating window. And if you want to plug your iPad into an external monitor to use it as a computer, the experience won’t be the best since iPadOS doesn’t support different resolutions or aspect ratios.

Based on an API that lets apps take full advantage of an external monitor, the new Shiftscreen brings a multi-window experience to the iPad. The main idea of the app is to provide new ways of web browsing, since it cannot actually access system features to force other iPad apps to run in windows.

Users can open as many windows as they want, and rearrange them as they like — just as on a Mac or Windows PC. In addition to the web browser, Shiftscreen comes with some bundled web and mini apps, such as Calculator, PDF reader, and even Slack.

Although you can use the app directly on your iPad, it really shines when you connect it to an external monitor. This is because it runs in native resolution rather than simply replicating the iPad’s screen. The result is a true computer experience on iPad, especially when you also have a keyboard and mouse connected.

I’ve been testing Shiftscreen for a few days now and it does indeed work as promised. Even though it only works with websites and web apps, it does improve the iPad experience. Another great thing about the app is that it lets you use another iPad app in multitasking mode, so you can also interact with different apps on your iPad screen and external monitor.

It’s also worth noting that it works with both HDMI cable and AirPlay, which is great for when you don’t have a cable or adapter nearby.

“Shiftscreen 4X” is now available on the App Store for $7.99. There are no subscriptions or any in-app purchases, you just buy it and it’s ready to use. The app works with any iPad model running iPadOS 14 or later, and it also works with iPhone.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
digitalcameraworld.com

Take your iPhone movies to the next level with the Shiftcam ProGrip

People say the best camera is the one that is always with you, and for most of us that's our phone. Providing that feeling of familiarity and control when holding your camera, ProGrip closes the gap between mobile and camera photography. The minimalistic but thoroughly thought-out design of the new...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Apps#Ipad Mini#Macos#Flex Widgets#Api#Pdf#Hdmi#Airplay#The App Store
apppicker.com

FileCalendar app review: take your calendar to the next level 2021

It seems as though developers are always looking for a way to take productivity to the next level when it comes to apps. Your calendar app is arguably one of your most-used productivity tools on your mobile device, so with that in mind people are generally looking for a multi-functional, user-friendly option.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Take your programming, electronics, and robotics to the next level

All right, maybe you are learning Arduino from scratch, and you don’t know where to start? Or… you maybe you’re just getting started to learn how to build projects with your Raspberry Pi. But knowing what to do first and which path to follow can be quite hard, and you may feel stuck. If either of these are true, you need this bundle.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port

Galaxy M52 5G landing page is now live on Samsung's Polish and German websites. Per the pages, the phone features a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED Plus screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by an octa-core chip, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. The SoC is mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The virtual RAM feature is also available.
NFL
towardsdatascience.com

Taking Keras and TensorFlow to the Next Level

I stress this is not an optimization guide. Instead, these tips are designed towards making it easier to develop models and implement custom functionality — all without sacrificing the loveliest aspect Keras, it does most of the work for you. Use the Functional API Always. There are three main ways...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
ithinkdiff.com

WhatsApp multi-device 2.0 support on iPad and another iPhone is coming soon

Earlier it was discovered that WhatsApp is testing a new iPad app with multi-device 2.0 support which was expected to launch soon. Now, WABetaInfo has more evidence that solidifies the claim that the social media company is developing the capability to link iPad to users’ main device. The feature will be released on iOS and Android in an upcoming update.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

10 Best Android Apps to Take Your Cooking to the Next Level

It’s no doubt that Android is right now the most popular mobile operating system. Compared to every other mobile OS, Android offers you more options. Also, Android is known for its massive app ecosystem. Just take a brief look at the Google Play Store; you will find apps for every...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 Diary: Putting macro photography capabilities to the test

One of the new features of the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max is its macro photography capabilities. Early reviews seem to indicate that there is essentially no limit to how close you can get to the thing you’re photographing, so I put this to the test. I half joke that photographing...
PHOTOGRAPHY
9to5Mac

Adobe bringing new AI-based masking tools to Lightroom on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Photoshop has offered Select Subject and Sky Replacement tools for quite some time, and now Adobe is bringing those powerful masking capabilities to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic to make selective adjustments in Adobe Camera Raw. Adobe claims this is the biggest change to selectively editing photos since the release of Lightroom 2.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Some iPhone 13 and iOS 15 users affected by touch screen responsiveness bugs

Apple released iOS 15 and the iPhone 13 to the public last week, and a handful of early bugs have emerged since then. Now, users of the iPhone 13 are taking to Reddit and Twitter to report touch screen responsiveness issues on their new devices. Interestingly, however, the problem also seems to extend back to older iPhones with iOS 15 as well.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Windows 11: More than half of users have no idea it's coming next week

Windows 11 is always on the back of my mind, but that's because I'm a tech journalist. As a Windows Insider, I'm currently testing out the beta channel of the next-generation OS. In being so immersed in the Windows 11 world, from exploring its new features and using it for my everyday productivity, I was taken aback to find out that more than half of Windows users have no idea that Windows 11 even exists.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

994
Followers
852
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy