Cleaning Up Mistakes & Other Things We Learned From Pete Carroll's Monday Press Conference

By John Boyle
seattle Seahawks
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks had their usual "Tell the Truth Monday" to review Sunday's game against Tennessee, and the truth Pete Carroll saw was that his team made a lot of easily-correctible mistakes that contributed to a 33-30 loss, most notably the 10 penalties Seattle committed, five of which were of the 15-yard variety: roughing the passer calls on Jamal Adams and Robert Nkemdiche, a late hit out of bounds by Jordyn Brooks, a very debatable taunting call on D.J. Reed and an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Gabe Jackson.

