A Caseville, Michigan, man’s body was found on the shore of a private beach Friday, in his pocket was the jackpot ticket. Gregory Jarvis, 57, won a Club Keno prize of $45,000 on Sept. 13, but never had the chance to cash in on his winnings as he didn’t have a proper Social Security card, according to a report by Flint’s WJRT ABC-12. Jarvis filed for a new Social Security card, but it had yet to arrive in the mail.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO