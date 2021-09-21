Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 40 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms.