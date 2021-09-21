CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 40 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iowa County, WI
State
Iowa State
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy