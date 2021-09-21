CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHERN SAUK COUNTIES At 756 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Wonewoc to 12 miles east of Richland Center, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Baraboo and West Baraboo around 825 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ironton, Lime Ridge, North Freedom, Loganville, La Valle, Rock Springs and Hill Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

