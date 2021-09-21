Severe Weather Statement issued for Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juneau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JUNEAU...NORTHEASTERN VERNON...NORTHEASTERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 751 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Elroy to near Wonewoc to 6 miles west of Reedsburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mauston and New Lisbon around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Arrowhead Resort Campground, Dells Timberland Campground, Lindina, Union Center, Bunker Hill, Cazenovia and Johnson Hill. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 59 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH