The Mifflin County Huskies are still in search of their first win of the 2021 season. They were up against a Bishop McDevitt team that was sitting at 2-1 with the lone loss coming against La Salle. On the first possession for Mifflin County, it’s picked off into the red zone which sets up a Kamil Foster TD to make it 6-0 McDevitt. The Crusaders would continue to pour it on from there in a 63-0 victory.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO