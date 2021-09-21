CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Column: "Certified Lover Boy" is certifiably disappointing

Daily Tar Heel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, when Canadian rap legend and "October’s Very Own" Drake released his fourth studio album "Views," I felt like he was standing at a fork in his career’s road. "Views" would go on to become one of the top five best-selling hip-hop albums of the decade, but to me, there wasn’t really a whole lot to love about it. None of its rap bangers hit as hard or stuck with me as long as anything from his 2015 mixtape "If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late," and its sweet moments couldn’t match those on "Nothing Was The Same."

www.dailytarheel.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and Youngboy Never Broke Again’s ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’ Battling for Billboard No. 1 Spot

Drake and Certified Lover Boy held off Lil Nas X’s Montero from going No. 1. Will he do the same thing to Youngboy Never Broke Again and his Sincerely, Kentrell album?. Hits Daily Double is keeping track of the heated battle and Youngboy is looking at a debut week of 131,000 equivalent album units. Drake in his fourth week is projected to close at 132,000 units. If those numbers hold, NBAYoungboy would be edged out by a slim 1,000 units.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 25, 2021-dated chart (where Certified Lover Boy holds at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard's website on Sept. 21. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Benny The Butcher Reveals Why He Didn’t Appear on Certified Lover Boy

It has been a while now since fans have heard an update on the Benny The Butcher X Drake collab. In February of 2020 Benny The Butcher made news of the collab, getting fans excited for its release but there has been no update on the single’s arrival. “Sent @Drake...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Puts Up Impressive Second Week Sales

In retrospect, there really wasn't any chance that Kanye West would've been able to outsell Drake. There's an argument to be made that Kanye dropped the better album but Drizzy remains a commercial giant in every sense, whether it's selling music, clothes, or even candles. So, it seemed inevitable that he would top the chart in the first week of the release of Certified Lover Boy.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
sbstatesman.com

Drake drops latest album “Certified Lover Boy”

Acclaimed Rapper Drake, aka Drizzy, aka Champagne Papi, has tried on many alter egos for each era of his music. Drake has collected an impressive amount of accolades in the past decade, such as his collection of 100 awards, including four Grammy Awards from 44 nominations. With the release of...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ unsurprisingly dominates charts

It’s been quite a while since there was a record like Certified Lover Boy. In fact, Drake has completely swept the Top 14 tracks on the Billboard Streaming Songs, with all 21 tracks from his record sitting in the Top 24. “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug sits at No. 1, while “Girls Wants Girls” featuring Lil Baby lands at No. 2, “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott is No. 3, “Champagne Poetry” No. 4, and “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat stands at No. 5. The only placements that Drake does not hold within the Top 24 are No. 15, No. 21, and No. 22.
CELEBRITIES
Tufts Daily

‘Certified Lover Boy’ is a boring and bloated rehash of Drake’s previous work

On Apple Music, 34-year-old Drake describes his newly released album “Certified Lover Boy” (2021) as “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.” For better or worse, this cringeworthy description only applies to a few of the songs on the album. Drake built up his “Certified Lover Boy” persona for over a year, going as far as cutting a heart into his hairline, only to release a bloated and unoriginal album nearly indistinguishable from his music of the past five years.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Drizzy
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
GoldDerby

Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) still number-one on Billboard 200, while Kacey Musgraves (‘Star-Crossed’) has a banner week for women in country

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart in its debut week, so it’s no surprise that he has notched a second week on top for the tracking week of September 10 through 16. But while this week’s debuts couldn’t knock him from his perch, there was plenty of love to go around. Read more at Billboard. “Certified Lover Boy” achieved 236,000 units, which is down from 613,000 last week, but more than enough to keep it on top. Streaming accounted for an overwhelming 227,000 of those, while album sales were only 6,500 and track sales amounted to 2,500....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Travie McCoy Reveals Lil Wayne's Stylist Snooped Through His Clothes For Inspo During His Rock Era

Lil Wayne's had different eras throughout his career but no one, at the time, really suspected the Rebirth era. More people have grown fond of Wayne's attempt at rock music over the years that have since passed, although his genre shift also came with a stylistic one. The jeans became tighter, a fedora was frequently on his head, and overall, he began embracing the skater style that he's now known for.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified Lover Boy#Poetry#Canadian
Rolling Stone

Drake Vs. Kanye: Is ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Better Than ‘Donda’?

In the latest episode of our weekly Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we take on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s Donda. Jeff Ihaza, who reviewed Certified Lover Boy, joins host Brian Hiatt for the discussion. (One key line from the review: “Drake’s much-publicized feud with Kanye West, to whom the album devotes a great deal of subtle and not-so-subtle energy, appears to have corrupted much of what he does so well.”) The episode digs into the high points and lows of each of the albums, and looks at where they stand in their creators’ discographies, while also touching on Drake...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Drake Appears to Have Quietly Updated Songs on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake appears to have quietly updated songs on his recently released Certified Lover Boy, though it seems that only Apple Music’s version of the album has been changed. A fan was the first to spot the subtle changes and shared their findings to the hip-hop content forum KTT2 on Wednesday, September 22. On “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat, the fan wrote that there were “various mix changes” on bass and vocals, as well a difference in the transition of the song’s outro.
MUSIC
SFGate

RS Charts: Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Holds Number One as Lil Nas X Debuts

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy easily repeated at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 21-song set amassed more than 200 million streams, led by four different Top Ten singles. In addition, songs from Certified Lover Boy picked up 12,300 downloads. If Drake hadn’t dropped an...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Updates Parts Of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ On Streaming Services

Ever since the streaming era began a few years ago, artist updating their albums after releases has been a possibility and reality, no matter how anyone feels about it. There’s an argument to be made that the music shouldn’t have been out in the first place if it wasn’t finished, but one could also argue that the opportunity to change things in hindsight is a good one.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Drake's Certified Lover Boy narrowly beats Lil Nas X's Montero to reclaim Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart

Drake returns to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Certified Lover Boy, denying Lil Nas X a chart-topping debut with Montero. Drake’s latest record rebounds from 3 to 1 and leads on streams this week – though it was a tantalisingly close finish as fewer than 500 chart sales separate the Top 2 albums, with Lil Nas X’s debut studio collection leading on downloads.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Happy 39th Birthday To “Hot Boy” Number One Lil Wayne!

Today, we celebrate the 39th born day of Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. also known as Lil Wayne. The premiere CMB artist has broke barriers as a rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and father. His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was discovered by Birdman and...
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy