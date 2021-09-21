Column: "Certified Lover Boy" is certifiably disappointing

In 2016, when Canadian rap legend and "October’s Very Own" Drake released his fourth studio album "Views," I felt like he was standing at a fork in his career’s road. "Views" would go on to become one of the top five best-selling hip-hop albums of the decade, but to me, there wasn’t really a whole lot to love about it. None of its rap bangers hit as hard or stuck with me as long as anything from his 2015 mixtape "If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late," and its sweet moments couldn’t match those on "Nothing Was The Same."