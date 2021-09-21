Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Juneau The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Juneau County in central Wisconsin Adams County in central Wisconsin * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Lisbon to 7 miles north of Reedsburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Dellwood around 810 PM CDT. Friendship and Adams around 815 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County Roads B And P, County Roads B And K, The Town Of Quincy, Highways 13 And 21, County Roads G And M, Stand Rock Campground and Big Spring. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 82 and 86. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH