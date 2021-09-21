CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Warzone Perma-Bans Extend to Call of Duty: Vanguard

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few days, the second weekend of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta event has allowed players across all platforms to access the upcoming game for free for the first time. While many players have been able to try out Vanguard’s multiplayer, some haven’t; namely, cheaters who have received permanent bans in Call of Duty: Warzone. As it turns out, many of these individuals have discovered that their bans extend to the new title.

