Marathon County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Shawano; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood Thunderstorms will impact portions of Wood, Portage, Marathon, western Waushara, western Waupaca and western Shawano Counties through 900 PM CDT At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Merrill to near Rib Mountain to 9 miles south of Mosinee to near Lake Wazeecha to near Babcock. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Weston, Rib Mountain and Mosinee around 800 PM CDT. Stevens Point around 805 PM CDT. Whiting around 810 PM CDT. Bevent around 815 PM CDT. Amherst around 825 PM CDT. Wittenberg around 830 PM CDT. Plainfield around 840 PM CDT. Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O` Lakes-King around 900 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Coddington, Fenwood, Kellner, Whitcomb, Powers Bluff County Park, Iola, Ringle and Sherry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

